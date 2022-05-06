$576.54 Million in Sales Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) to post $576.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $601.80 million and the lowest is $550.70 million. Bally’s reported sales of $192.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 199.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BALY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $29.08 on Friday. Bally’s has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $59.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bally’s by 34.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 89,681 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 387.1% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,217,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after buying an additional 290,210 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

