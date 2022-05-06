5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of 5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$4.25.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNP. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on 5N Plus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.15.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.34. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$1.21 and a 52 week high of C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18.

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$81.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

