$6.23 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will post $6.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.30 billion and the lowest is $6.15 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia posted sales of $6.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full year sales of $25.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.49 billion to $25.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.92 billion to $27.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

NYSE:BNS opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $74.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $760,634,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,615 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,832,000 after acquiring an additional 75,731 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

