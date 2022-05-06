$61.28 Million in Sales Expected for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) will report $61.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.27 million to $61.29 million. Mastech Digital posted sales of $53.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full-year sales of $248.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.02 million to $250.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $272.59 million, with estimates ranging from $270.32 million to $274.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mastech Digital.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.91 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 19.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastech Digital in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE MHH opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $205.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06.

About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastech Digital (MHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.