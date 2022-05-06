$62.60 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $62.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.90 million and the lowest is $59.90 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $53.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $254.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.20 million to $263.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $248.80 million, with estimates ranging from $200.80 million to $283.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 30.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GABC. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,204 shares of company stock worth $303,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $35.21 on Friday. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

