$70.27 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $70.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.96 million and the lowest is $68.34 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $55.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $292.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.76 million to $296.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $320.57 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $335.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGS. B. Riley reduced their price target on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 1,654.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 241,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after buying an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 656.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 23,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PlayAGS by 350.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

