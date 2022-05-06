$76.97 Million in Sales Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) will post $76.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.05 million and the lowest is $76.20 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $66.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $365.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $365.37 million to $366.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $513.57 million, with estimates ranging from $490.65 million to $536.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $265,857.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,172 shares of company stock valued at $331,874 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,538,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 716,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 62,733 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $6.62 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

About Amicus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.