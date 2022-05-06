a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,084,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 272,024 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 326,700 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 164,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

AKA opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.