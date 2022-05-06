Aaron James Deer Buys 3,000 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron James Deer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

On Thursday, February 24th, Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $44.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after acquiring an additional 270,428 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 7.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 656.1% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.