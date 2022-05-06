Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.40 Million

Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) will report $276.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.31 million. Abiomed posted sales of $252.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.80.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 55.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,499,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 3,995.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $272.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34. Abiomed has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

