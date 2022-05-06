Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of ABST stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. 1,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $366.98 million, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $49.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -92.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

