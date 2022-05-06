ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.22. 13,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,987. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 46,947 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 33,924 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,861 shares of company stock worth $373,381. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

