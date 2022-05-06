Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.31% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

