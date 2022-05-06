AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $381,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

