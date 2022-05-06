adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($200.00) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($263.16) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($300.00) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($315.79) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($278.95) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €348.00 ($366.32) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €294.38 ($309.87).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS traded down €5.58 ($5.87) during trading on Friday, reaching €188.22 ($198.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,816 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of €203.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €238.94. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($211.59).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.