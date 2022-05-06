Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.350-$1.390 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

ATGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

ATGE stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell purchased 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe acquired 1,250 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521 in the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

