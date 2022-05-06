Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) & NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Head-To-Head Survey

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and NVE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $16.43 billion 6.85 $3.16 billion $2.69 34.90 NVE $21.37 million 10.53 $11.69 million $2.86 16.27

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than NVE. NVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Micro Devices and NVE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 0 9 16 1 2.69 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus target price of $141.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.74%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than NVE.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 19.24% 44.25% 28.14% NVE 52.91% 20.10% 19.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of NVE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats NVE on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides processors for desktop and notebook personal computers under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, AMD FX, AMD A-Series, and AMD PRO A-Series processors brands; discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics, AMD Embedded Radeon graphics brands; and professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands. It also offers Radeon Instinct, Radeon PRO V-series, and AMD Instinct accelerators for servers; chipsets under the AMD trademark; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC; embedded processor solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment manufacturers, public cloud service providers, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

NVE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for industrial Internet of Things market. In addition, it engages in the research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

