Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $133.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.59.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.45.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 55.01% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.