Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $133.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.59.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.45.
In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
