Advent Technologies (ADN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 290.32% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Advent Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADN stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $11.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Advent Technologies by 907.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Advent Technologies by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Advent Technologies by 1,420.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

