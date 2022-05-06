Advent Technologies (ADN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th.
Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 290.32% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Advent Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ADN stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $11.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Advent Technologies (Get Rating)
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
