Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given New $17.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.05.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $77.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 34,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,640.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

