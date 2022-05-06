AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $20.84 on Friday. AES has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.19.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

