AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62.
Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $20.84 on Friday. AES has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.19.
In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AES Company Profile (Get Rating)
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
