AEye (LIDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect AEye to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. AEye has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect AEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. AEye has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

