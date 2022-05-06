AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

AGCO has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.91.

Shares of AGCO opened at $127.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $156.62.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.72%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $58,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

