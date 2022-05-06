Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Head to Head Comparison

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genfit and Agenus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 3 0 3.00 Agenus 0 0 2 0 3.00

Genfit presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.31%. Agenus has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Agenus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agenus is more favorable than Genfit.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genfit and Agenus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $101.25 million 1.78 $79.57 million N/A N/A Agenus $295.67 million 1.61 -$23.93 million ($0.18) -9.78

Genfit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agenus.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Agenus -9.72% N/A -10.50%

Risk & Volatility

Genfit has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agenus has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Agenus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genfit beats Agenus on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genfit (Get Rating)

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test. Genfit S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About Agenus (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops vaccine programs comprising Prophage vaccine candidate; and QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial; AGEN2373, an anti-CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1423, a tumor microenvironment conditioning anti-CD73/TGFÃ TRAP bi-functional antibody that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1777, an anti-TIGIT bispecific antibodies; and AGEN1327, a human monoclonal antibody. In addition, the company develops INCAGN1876, an anti-GITR monospecific antibody; INCAGN1949, an anti-OX40 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2390, an anti-TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, an anti-LAG-3 monospecific antibody; MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4; AGENT 797, an iNKT cells that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors, multiple myeloma, and viral ARDS, as well as in clinical stage to treat hematological malignancies and multiple myeloma/B cells; and AGEN1884, a first-generation anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody. Agenus Inc. operates under ASV, Agenus, AutoSynVax, EVAMPLIX, MiNK, PSV, PhosPhoSynVax, Prophage, Retrocyte Display, and Stimulon trademarks. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, Recepta Biopharma SA, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

