Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

AGYS has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $901.57 million, a P/E ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

In related news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $26,357.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agilysys by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.