Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Million

Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) to post $1.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $47.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $70.73 million, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $122.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 584.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 45,364 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.