Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Million

Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will report $1.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $3.87 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $47.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $70.73 million, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $122.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $23.00 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

