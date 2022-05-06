Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$91.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

In related news, Director Sean Boyd purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$66.75 per share, with a total value of C$667,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,899,455.75. Also, Director Robert Gemmell sold 1,792 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.35, for a total transaction of C$135,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,050. Insiders sold a total of 21,793 shares of company stock worth $1,579,294 in the last ninety days.

Shares of AEM traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$74.59. The stock had a trading volume of 124,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,788. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$58.02 and a 1-year high of C$89.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.