Agora (NASDAQ:API) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
API has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agora from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.07.
API opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Agora has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $751.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Agora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.
About Agora (Get Rating)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
