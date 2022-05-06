Agora (NASDAQ:API) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

API has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agora from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.07.

Get Agora alerts:

API opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Agora has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $751.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Agora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Agora (Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.