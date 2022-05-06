Agora (NASDAQ:API) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on API. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agora from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agora presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.07.

NASDAQ:API opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $751.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.50. Agora has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $49.32.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of API. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

