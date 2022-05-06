Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals updated its Q3 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

APD stock opened at $235.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.59.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

