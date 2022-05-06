Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $312.40.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $235.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.