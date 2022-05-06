Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.29. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.40.

NYSE:APD opened at $235.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,825,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

