Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given “Outperform” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.41 and a 200 day moving average of $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

