Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.60.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average of $166.90. The company has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Airbnb by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

