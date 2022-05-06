Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb’s first quarter results were driven by a continuous improvement in Nights and Experiences Booked. Also, growth in Average Daily Rates and Gross Booking Value remained a tailwind. Nights and Experiences Booked remained strong in North America, mainly driven by the United States. Also, the same generated higher value in EMEA and Latin America. In the reported quarter, Airbnb had more than six million active listings. Additionally, growth for gross nights booked remained strongest in non-urban areas. Further, continuous recovery in both longer-distance and cross-border travel owing to a reduction in travel restrictions aided the quarterly performance. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic prevailing in the travel industry remain concerns.”

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.82.

ABNB opened at $142.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.90.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Airbnb by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

