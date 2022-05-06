Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target Increased to €180.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €170.00 ($178.95) to €180.00 ($189.47) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbus from €120.00 ($126.32) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($145.26) to €150.00 ($157.89) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $28.68 on Thursday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 48.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. Research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Airbus’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

