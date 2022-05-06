AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect AirSculpt Technologies to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,245,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,415,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About AirSculpt Technologies (Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

