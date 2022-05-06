Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.00 ($27.37) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($20.00) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €25.78 ($27.13).

Aixtron stock traded down €0.77 ($0.81) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €23.55 ($24.79). 1,429,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.42. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €14.82 ($15.60) and a twelve month high of €26.60 ($28.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 27.71.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

