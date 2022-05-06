Akamai Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of AKAM opened at $98.67 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.17 and a 200-day moving average of $112.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after buying an additional 53,972,730 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,558,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $74,998,000 after purchasing an additional 564,910 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

