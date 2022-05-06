Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $923.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) to announce $923.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $907.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $946.46 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $852.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.65. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972,730 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,046,442 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $707,373,000 after purchasing an additional 208,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $378,851,000 after purchasing an additional 57,576 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $265,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

