Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Price Target Increased to 15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 12.70 to 15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, HSBC lowered Akbank T.A.S. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.50.
Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.
