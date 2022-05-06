Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,413,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 1,208,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,710.0 days.

DETNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.00.

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $41.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

