Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $246.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.47. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director James Michael Mcguire purchased 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 75,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 29,434 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,365,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 573,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

