Akumin (AKU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th.

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$226.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$232.83 million.

Shares of AKU traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.15. 22,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,849. Akumin has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.77.

AKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Akumin from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Clarus Securities initiated coverage on shares of Akumin in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price target for the company.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

