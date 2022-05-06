Akumin (AKU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ AKU opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.07. Akumin has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares cut Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akumin stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akumin Inc. ( NASDAQ:AKU Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 25.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

