Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGI shares. National Bankshares raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of AGI traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.93. 115,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -44.91. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.79.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$256.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.59 million. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.5611631 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -34.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$229,458.94.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

