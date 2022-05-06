Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$12.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

AGI traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.30 and a 12 month high of C$11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$256.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.5611631 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$229,458.94.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

