Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Albemarle updated its FY22 guidance to $9.25-12.25 EPS.

ALB traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,822. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.36. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Albemarle by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 489,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,534,000 after buying an additional 34,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,713,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,922,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

