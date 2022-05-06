Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle updated its FY22 guidance to $9.25-12.25 EPS.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $236.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 489,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,534,000 after acquiring an additional 34,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Albemarle by 7,595.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.81.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

